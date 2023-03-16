 How are we going to defend that? | ParkRecord.com
How are we going to defend that?

Park City Parks Department employee Nicholas Dudley was operating a front-end loader clearing one of the fields at Quinn’s Junction Sports Complex on Thursday. Dudley tells the Park Record that with each scoop he’s grabbing 3 to 4 feet of snow, that he hopes to have the field cleared in a few days — and that he’s not counting how many scoops he’s moved.
David Jackson/Park Record

