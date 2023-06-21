How sweet the sound: Park City considers permit for music video at McPolin Farm

Cosette Jones filmed a music video in July of 2022 at the Bonneville Salt Flats and plans to shoot another video at the McPolin Farm in July. Park City leaders on Thursday are scheduled to consider a permit for the filming. | Courtesy of Cosette Jones Music Courtesy of Cosette Jones Music

How sweet the sound may be at the McPolin Farm one evening in July.

Park City leaders on Thursday are scheduled to consider a permit allowing a performer to film a music video for the song “Amazing Grace” on the grounds of the City Hall-owned open space along the S.R. 224 entryway. Cosette Jones Music is seeking the permit. Jones is a Utah-based vocalist who usually performs faith-based music. She has filmed videos in other well-known locations in the state, including at the Bonneville Salt Flats and Snowbasin.

“We’ve visited Park City for years,” Chris Jones, the vocalist’s husband and manager, said, adding, “We always drive by. That barn is so iconic.”

He said the location was selected for the scenic setting with the barn draped with a large American flag and the mountainous backdrop to the land. Jones said the filming will occur around sunset looking west. A baby grand piano will be placed on the grounds.

He said the music will be recorded prior to the video shoot and the track will be played as the cameras capture the performance.

The singer and several musicians will be on the grounds along with a cameraman. The husband described the plans as “very small scale” and said drivers or others passing the farm “probably won’t notice.” Cosette Jones Music hopes to conduct the filming on July 27, a Thursday.

Paperwork submitted to City Hall indicates the filming is expected to last for approximately two hours. The paperwork says Cosette Jones Music “will have a professional piano company deliver a baby grand piano and set it up on the grounds with the McPolin Barn in the background.”

Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council are scheduled to consider a permit for the filming at a meeting on Thursday. A City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the meeting indicates there will be a piccolo player and someone playing a snare drum at the filming. The report says the piano and the truck delivering the instrument will remain on paved areas and not drive onto the grass.

The report also says the filming would count toward a quota of 12 events that are allowed to be held at the farm in a year. It would be the seventh such event, the report says. The Friends of the Farm, a group that advises City Hall regarding the property, during a meeting in early June supported the filming, according to the report. It also says the farm will remain open during the video shoot.

Even as Cosette Jones Music anticipates the filming will not be highly visible, it seems there is a chance that it will be seen by many given the high-profile location along the entryway. Even a lone bicyclist or hiker sometimes is noticeable on the gently sloping grounds of the farm. A baby grand piano like the one planned to be used in the filming would almost certainly capture attention since its presence would be so unusual.

The City Council meeting on Thursday is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building. It will be broadcast online on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org .