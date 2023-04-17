How the melt is going in Park City …
What a difference 16 days makes
News
Sheriff’s Report: Burglary in progress reported in Silver Summit
The Sheriff’s Office responded to a few other calls between Monday, April 10 and Sunday, April 16 including reports of a stuck vehicle, mail theft and drugs.
