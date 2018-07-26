Hoytsville man shot in May sentenced to probation

A Hoytsville man who was shot in the leg by his father in May was recently sentenced to three years of probation, according to Summit County court documents.

Derrick Neal Christenson, 27, pleaded guilty to child abuse and attempted aggravated assault, both class A misdemeanors, in Summit County's 3rd District Court in June. Two class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and one class B misdemeanor count of assault were dismissed as a result of his plea, court documents state.

The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for each count but suspended the sentences. Christenson was placed on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered to complete standard terms and conditions. He was also sentenced to 36 months of probation for assault in a separate case.

According to charging documents, Christenson attacked his 17-year-old brother on May 18 while they were at their home on Hoytsville Road. Prosecutors said Christenson tried to attack his brother with a wooden boat oar before putting him in a choke hold and threatening to break his neck.

Christenson then kicked in a door in the house and began attacking his father, putting him in a headlock and choking him, according to court documents. Christenson's father told police he then shot Christenson in the leg.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the incident, Christenson's father immediately ran across the street to a neighbor's house and urged them to call 911.

Charges were not filed against Christenson's father.