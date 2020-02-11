Huntsman family Deer Valley project proposes private fishing pond, Adirondack feel

People who own or are visiting a place in a Deer Valley development pursued by the Huntsman family will have the option of skiing, hiking and bicycling, as is the case with many Park City projects.

But they could also have the choice of fishing in a man-made pond that would be built for their private use. It is unusual for a developer inside the Park City limits, where land is more limited than it is in surrounding Summit County, to propose such an amenity.

The developer outlined the idea to build a pond on the land, located at 5000 Royal St., as part of a submittal to City Hall describing the overall proposal. The submittal, dating to November, was publicized in anticipation of a Park City Planning Commission meeting scheduled on Wednesday. It will be the first public meeting regarding the project.

The three-page submittal indicates the plans include constructing a “fishing pond that will allow for owners and guests, particularly children, to enjoy the recreational pursuit of fishing.” The homeowners association would stock the pond and be responsible for maintenance, the submittal says. The plans also include a tennis court and four courts for pickleball, it says. An outfitters cabin would offer fishing poles, ice skates, cross-country skis, snowshoes and sleds, according to the submittal.

“The cabin and appurtenant infrastructure will be modeled after the old Adirondack mountain vacation areas that were once very popular and remain so to this day,” it says.

The fishing pond could attract the most attention of the package of recreational amenities. There could be questions raised about the water that would be required, as an example.

The land covers a little less than 41 acres close to the American Flag subdivision, midway between Snow Park and Silver Lake Village. More than 90% of the land would be left as open space under the development plans, according to a City Hall report drafted in anticipation of the Planning Commission meeting.

It has been under the control of the Huntsmans, one of Utah’s most prominent families, since the 1980s. There are an approximately 22,000-square-foot mansion and accessory buildings on the land, but the acreage is largely undeveloped.

The Planning Commission is poised to consider a 15-lot subdivision. The existing mansion would occupy one of the lots, leaving room for another 14 houses on the other proposed lots. The submittal says the proposal meets City Hall’s detailed development rules. No exceptions to the rules are sought, it says.

The panel could eventually raise questions about a range of issues that are typically covered during a Planning Commission review. They include topics like traffic and the visuals of a development. The developer’s submittal begins to address the issues, including discussing plans for on-call transportation using a van to take people from the area of the project to destinations like Main Street and the mountain resorts.

Significant development has long been seen as possible on the land. The late Jon Huntsman Sr. once put the land and adjoining parcels on the market with an asking price of $55 million, a dollar figure that reflected the development potential of the acreage. A deal was never struck, leaving the Huntsmans to pursue a development.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to discuss the project with the developer and municipal staffers. A hearing is not scheduled. More discussions and hearings are expected later. The Planning Commission will eventually forward the subdivision to the Park City Council.

The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building.