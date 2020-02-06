Huntsman family prepares to take initial step toward development of prime Deer Valley land

The Huntsman family is preparing to take an initial step toward the potential development of prime acreage in Deer Valley, land that has long been under the control of one of Utah’s most prominent clans and a piece of ground that was once on the market for tens of millions of dollars.

The Park City Planning Commission is poised to consider an application for a subdivision of land at 5000 Royal St., located approximately midway between Snow Park and Silver Lake Village. An agenda for a Feb. 12 meeting of the Planning Commission lists the subdivision during a work session, meaning the panel would be expected to discuss the request but not cast a vote on that date. The agenda indicates the application seeks a subdivision involving 15 lots.

Detailed information was not available by early in the week. City Hall is expected to issue a report in anticipation of the Planning Commission meeting as the date approaches.

Any movement on the acreage will be noteworthy with the Huntsman family involved, the size of a potential project and the coveted location. There are a dwindling number of undeveloped parcels inside the Park City limits that could hold a project the size of one at 5000 Royal St. The Deer Valley setting is also notable.

The land at 5000 Royal St. covers 40 acres and includes a mansion built in the 1980s. There is the potential to develop another 14 houses on the acreage. The address is part of a Huntsman family compound that includes adjoining parcels, also with development potential.

It seems likely any later Planning Commission discussions about a development proposal would dwell on issues such as the traffic a project would generate on Royal Street and the visuals of a project in such a high-profile locale.

The late Jon Huntsman Sr. more than a decade ago put the land at 5000 Royal St. and the adjoining parcels on the market, asking $55 million. The listing agent at the time said Huntsman wanted to reach a deal with a single buyer involving the entire acreage.

The land did not sell amid the effects of the recession. Four years later, in 2013, a representative of the family indicated the Huntsmans and a partner were interested in developing the land. There has been little movement in the intervening seven years.

The land previously was seen as having strategic value amid talks about linking the Deer Valley slopes to the Main Street core with a gondola. The land at 5000 Royal St. at that time was said to have possibilities for a midstation for a gondola.

The discussions about an Old Town-Deer Valley gondola did not advance at that time. There has appeared to be renewed community interest in alternative forms of transportation recently, though, as complaints mount about the traffic in the Park City area.