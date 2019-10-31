Husband and wife charged in connection with stabbing in Pinebrook

A man wearing a ski mask entered a Pinebrook home early Monday morning, beating and repeatedly stabbing a 63-year-old victim before fleeing the area, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim survived the attack but will require facial reconstruction surgery, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

According to court documents, the victim had invited the alleged attacker’s wife into his home late at night, and shortly after she entered, the woman messaged her husband that it was time to come in and rob the victim.

Both the husband and wife were arrested that same day.

On Wednesday, Steven D. White, 42, and Amber Lynn Lands, 37, both of Salt Lake City, were each charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, as well as second-degree felony aggravated assault.

Each first-degree charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

According to charging documents, Lands posted an ad on Craigslist offering housekeeping services and the victim hired her.

After the victim let Lands into his home around 1 a.m. Monday, she texted White to come in and rob the victim and let White in the front door, the charges state. White came in wearing a ski mask and gloves and allegedly started punching the victim in the face and stabbing him with a knife while demanding money.

According to the charging documents, the pair stole methamphetamine from the victim before fleeing.

The victim was stabbed at least three times, according to the charging documents. He was still hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, Wright said.

Deputies received a 911 call around 4 a.m., three hours after the attack started, and threw every available resource into the investigation, Sheriff Justin Martinez told the Summit County Council Wednesday.

Martinez said the victim did not know the man who attacked him, but was able to show deputies a photo of the woman he had invited over, who was allegedly Lands. Working with federal partners, the Sheriff’s Office uploaded the photo into a national database, which came back with the woman’s name, the fact that she was on parole and a contact number for her, Martinez said.

“(The victim) said she contacted him two days ago off that phone number so we knew we had her,” the sheriff told the County Council. “We then went down to the valley, set up on the house, found her boyfriend, found the knife — the knife had a red substance on it. We had them both in custody within less than 24 hours.”

According to the charging documents, both Lands and White admitted to being at the victim’s house and that White had assaulted the victim, but said it was because the victim had sexually assaulted Lands.

Both suspects have a history of run-ins with the law. Lands has pleaded guilty to drug charges and multiple felonies, including aggravated assault and attempted aggravated burglary. White has also pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.