I-80 truck crash closes interstate

I-80 truck crash closed the interstate for a period of time this morning. The crash occurred between the Kimball Junction exit and US40.

According to reports, a dump truck hauling hot asphalt collided with a barrier on Interstate 80 around 8:10 on Friday morning, causing a hazardous materials spill. The eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of I-80 were closed. A total of four vehicles and an ATV were involved in the crash. Two patients were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Photos courtesy of David Jackson/Park Record

David Jackson/Park Record