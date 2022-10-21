I-80 truck crash closes interstate
I-80 truck crash closed the interstate for a period of time this morning. The crash occurred between the Kimball Junction exit and US40.
According to reports, a dump truck hauling hot asphalt collided with a barrier on Interstate 80 around 8:10 on Friday morning, causing a hazardous materials spill. The eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of I-80 were closed. A total of four vehicles and an ATV were involved in the crash. Two patients were transported by ambulance with minor injuries.
Photos courtesy of David Jackson/Park Record
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.