Ian Cumming, Park City ski industry icon and Powdr Corp. founder, dies at 77

Ian Cumming, founder of Powdr Corp. and an influential figure who helped shape the ski industry in Park City and statewide, died Friday, surrounded by family in Jackson, Wyoming. He was 77.

Dave Fields, general manager and chief operating officer of Snowbird, confirmed Cumming's death in a statement to The Park Record. The Cumming family owns a majority interest in Snowbird.

Cumming founded Powdr Corp. in the 1990s, purchasing Park City Mountain Resort and eventually building the company into one of the country's largest ski resort operators alongside his son John Cumming. Powdr Corp. sold PCMR to Vail Resorts in 2014 following a high-profile lawsuit and still owns a number of ski areas throughout the West, as well as the Gorgoza Park tubing park near Pinebrook.

Nathan Rafferty, president and CEO of Ski Utah, said in a prepared statement that Cumming's presence continued to loom large in the Utah ski industry.

“The Cumming family has Utah skiing in their blood," he said. "Our thriving industry wouldn't be where it is today without Ian's vision and leadership. Our thoughts are with the Cumming family as they mourn the loss of a true Utah ski industry icon."