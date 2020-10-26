Idaho authorities search for 64-year-old Parkite missing in the wilderness since last Monday
A Park City woman has been missing in the Idaho wilderness since Oct. 19, and officials have been searching on foot, horseback, motorcycles and by air to try to locate her, according to authorities in Blaine County, Idaho.
Fern L. Baird, a 64-year-old Parkite, apparently started a hike early last week and has not been seen since, according to a news release.
Deputies received a call early Thursday afternoon alerting them to a possible missing hiker. They then found Baird’s vehicle at a trailhead in the Sawtooth National Forest about 20 miles northwest of Ketchum, Idaho.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was in the Prairie Creek area on or after Oct. 19, has seen Baird or has any information about her to call 208-788-5555 and ask to speak with an on-duty deputy.
The report indicated Baird is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She is an experienced hiker, the release states, and generally doesn’t tackle technical terrain.
The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for updated information, but as of Saturday was not seeking volunteers to help search the area.
Search and rescue personnel immediately began searching for Baird Thursday in the surrounding area and near adjacent lake, three days after authorities believe Baird embarked on the hike. Officials suspended the search at nightfall and returned with double the personnel Friday morning.
The report indicates four agencies and 40 people were searching for Baird, including a helicopter team from the Idaho National Guard and multiple drones and K9 teams.
A cold front brought snow and temperatures in the low teens to the forest over the weekend, but a National Weather Service report shows slightly warmer weather is expected later this week.
