In response to the coronavirus outbreak, ParkRecord.com will cease its free registration requirement



The Park Record.

The Park Record has made the decision to remove all site metering measures in place on ParkRecord.com.

Prior to this decision, access to the website and all our coverage was free — it just required registering an account after viewing three articles. What we’ve found, however, is that some of our readers were having issues with the registration, whether it be an irretrievable forgotten account password or the site itself logging them out.

Whatever the issues were, the point is they were presenting a hurdle, an obstacle between our readers and our coverage that, particularly now, we decided was unacceptable.

When you click on a story you may still see a Google survey; You will not be asked to register an account. As the situation surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to evolve, we want to ensure technological hurdles don’t keep anyone from staying up to date and safe.

Thank you as always for your readership and support.