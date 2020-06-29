In Summit County Council race, Stevens outraises Harte two-to-one

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Tanzi Propst

Ballots can be mailed to the Summit County Clerk’s Office with a postmark by June 30 or dropped at the following locations on or before 8 p.m. June 30. Coalville City Hall 10 North Main St., Coalville Kamas County Services Building 110 N. Main St., Kamas Marsac Building 445 Marsac Ave., Park City Sheldon Richins Building 1885 West Ute Blvd., Park City Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch 3151 W. Kilby Road, Park City Summit County Clerk’s Office 60 North Main St., Coalville The Market at Park City 1500 Snow Creek Drive, Park City

The June 30 partisan primary election is in the stretch run, with a statewide race to pick the next governor highlighting the Republican slate and a Summit County Council race between two Snyderville Basin planning commissioners topping the Democratic one locally.

The latest campaign finance disclosures show an uneven race in Summit County, at least in financial contributions, with Malena Stevens outraising Canice Harte nearly two-to-one. Taking candidates’ contributions to their own campaigns out of the mix, that margin grows to nearly five-to-one.

Stevens reported $9,768.17 in contributions with $9,558.17 from outside sources, while Harte lists $4,918.43 with $2,055 coming from outside sources.

Stevens’ largest contributions came from John and Rebecca Champion, who gave $1,500 total to the campaign. Stevens lists an in-kind contribution of $160 and another contribution of $50 as personal additions to her campaign coffers.

Harte was by far the largest contributor to his own campaign, chipping in $2,863.43. The next highest donor was Blake Christian, who gave $500.

Both candidates received support from local officials, with Stevens’ ties to the local law enforcement community evident. Former Summit County Sheriff Dave Edmunds and Christine Sally, an investigator in the County Attorney’s Office, are counted among her donors, as is local restaurateur Bill White.

Harte counts former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Colin DeFord among his supporters as well as former County Commissioner Sally Elliott.

Park City Councilor Nann Worel gave to both candidates.

Both candidates’ spouses contributed small amounts to the respective campaigns.

Stevens’ in-kind donation was time spent designing her own website. She spent $663 at an Oakley company for yard signs, $1,883 on ads in The Park Record and more than $5,000 on mailers from a Salt Lake City company.

Harte spent nearly $1,500 at a Park City company for yard signs and nearly $2,000 at Vista Prints for post cards and door hangers.

Stevens stressed the importance of voting in her last-minute pitch to voters, asking them to return the ballot that might be lying around and underscoring the importance of bringing a diversity of skill sets to the County Council, which she says she would.

Harte said his business experience is needed now more than ever and touted his executive leadership experience, time in the Marine Corps and upbringing in affordable housing.

Voters have until Tuesday to put their ballots in one of the seven drop boxes located around the county or to put them in a mailbox. Ballots will reach the Summit County clerk even if they are mailed without postage, Chief deputy Clerk Kellie Robinson said.

She said that there are more than 26,000 active voters in Summit County, but that the county sent out around 17,000 ballots. As of Thursday afternoon, about 5,000 had been returned.

The timing of election results will look different this year because of the effects of COVID-19, with the Clerk’s Office quarantining mail for three days upon receipt.

The first batch of results will be released at 10 p.m. Tuesday night, per a mandate from the state Legislature, and will include all ballots processed up until Monday. The next batch of results will be released Thursday, July 2, Robinson said.

Since ballots can be postmarked on June 30, it appears likely it’ll be the middle of the second week in July before all the votes are counted.

The official canvass is scheduled for the week of July 20.