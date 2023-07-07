Inaugural Skyfall Tour kicks off this weekend at Utah Olympic Park

A diver falls back off the platform at the Olympic Park high diving facility. Opened in 2021, the facility will host two free, major diving competitions on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9. High Diving Institute via Facebook

At Utah Olympic Park this weekend, the Park City High Dive Institute will be hosting the inaugural Skyfall Tour, free of charge to attendees.

The tour’s festivities kick off Saturday with the Døds competition from 4-6 p.m. and continue Sunday evening with the High Dive competition from 4-6 p.m. as well. This is Skyfall’s first stop its U.S. tour, where competitors are seeking to become the 2023 North American High Dive Champion.

Døds, which is also commonly referred to as Norwegian Death Diving, will feature divers jumping in a “bellyflop” position into a “cannonball”-like position from heights of 33 feet. The high divers will be executing their dives from heights of 88 feet.

Further information regarding the competitions and the weekend’s events can be located on High Dive Global’s website . They also have thrilling videos showcasing the extreme, acrobatic events and their past participants.