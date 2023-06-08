 Increased access as roads finally are opened | ParkRecord.com
Increased access as roads finally are opened

Katie Hatzfeld
Utah Department of Transportation Supervisor Morgan McCarthy opens the gate to Empire Pass for the season Thursday morning.
David Jackson/Park Record

At 7 a.m. Thursday morning, The Utah Department of Transportation opened the high-mountain passes for the summer season, after clearing snowpack and ensuring safe road conditions. The open roads now include Empire Pass from the Park City side, Guardsman Pass from the Brighton side and Pine Canyon Road, which connects Guardsman to Heber Valley.

With increased access to the last remains of snow, late season skiers find any opportunity to extend their play. “The uphill is going to be better than the down,” said Chris Beckett, as his group was prepping their skis with skins, gearing up for what will likely be a long climb.

The top of Guardsman Pass and a group of hardy skiers getting ready to ski Clayton Peak to Blood Lake.
David Jackson/Park Record
The top of Empire Pass at the bottom of the picture looking east towardsPark City and Kamas.
David Jackson/Park Record
The snow piled along the road is as high as 7 feet on the north side of the Guardsman Pass Road.
David Jackson/Park Record
