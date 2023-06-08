Increased access as roads finally are opened
At 7 a.m. Thursday morning, The Utah Department of Transportation opened the high-mountain passes for the summer season, after clearing snowpack and ensuring safe road conditions. The open roads now include Empire Pass from the Park City side, Guardsman Pass from the Brighton side and Pine Canyon Road, which connects Guardsman to Heber Valley.
With increased access to the last remains of snow, late season skiers find any opportunity to extend their play. “The uphill is going to be better than the down,” said Chris Beckett, as his group was prepping their skis with skins, gearing up for what will likely be a long climb.
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez confirmed as U.S. Marshal
Romney praised Martinez for his career in law enforcement, and his dedication to keeping communities in Utah safe.
