India Elected to Host the IOC Session in 2023

The Olympics are the most prestigious competition for sports, where several nations compete to showcase their sporting talents. The International Olympic Committee administers the Olympic Games and supervises the Olympic League.

Since its inception, there have been several different sports that were held during the Olympic events. With the rise of internet gaming, will we see the possibility of games like online casino , eSports and others being held in future Olympics events?

Perhaps the upcoming IOC 2023, which will be held in India, could give us some answers.

Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist (Beijing 2008, shooting), IOC Member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members during the 139th IOC Session, which is being held concurrently with the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This will be India’s second IOC session. The last session of the IOC was hosted in New Delhi, India, in 1983.

What made the IOC finalize India as a host

The IOC session is the annual meeting of all IOC members. It is the highest organ of the IOC, and its decisions are final. An annual ordinary session is held, while extraordinary sessions may be called by the President or at the written request of at least one-third of the members.

The Commission was also impressed by India’s potential as a country with the sixth-largest economy in the world. India has a population of 1.3 billion in totality, 60% of whom are under 35.

Thomas Bach, the President of the IOC, stated, “We chose India because it is the second most populous nation in the entire world, has a very young population and a tremendous potential for Olympic sport. We wish to encourage and support the National Olympic Committee of India and all National Federations in their efforts to promote and strengthen Olympic sports in India.

Elated IOC members from India stated

Hosting the IOC Session in India will be the highlight of the year. It will denote the significance of sport in the nation and honor India’s contribution to the Olympic Movement.

Mr. Bindra vowed that Mumbai: The city of dreams, will “step up in every way, with its resilient spirit and enthusiasm, as sport helps the world return to normalcy” and expressed his “excitement at the possibility of inspiring 1.3 billion people (majorly the youth) to the spirit and values of sport and Olympics.”

Mrs. Ambani added, “From the time since we last had the privilege of welcoming the Olympic family, India has made steady progress and become more prosperous and self-confident.”

Recent developments surrounding the Winter Olympics in India

Mrs. Ambani proposed launching a series of elite sports development programs for young people from deprived communities to coincide with the 2023 IOC Session: “I believe that this is only the beginning, and it is high time that we all put in efforts to boost our alliance with the Olympic Movement to greater heights,” she said, referring to India’s aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.

Mr. Batra explained, “India has recently embraced sports and fitness. There is a strong belief that sports can bring about fundamental societal changes. Our proposal to host the IOC Session here in Mumbai, India, in 2023 is among our first steps in showcasing the new India’s sporting prowess.”

Conclusion

Mr. Singh Thakur concluded by discussing the Indian government’s vision for India to become one of the world’s premier sporting nations. “I am convinced that the Olympic Movement can assist in propelling our thriving nation in the right direction. Hosting the 2023 IOC Session will demonstrate our ambition and strengthen the potential of our alliance.”

The year 2023 will be significant for India, as it will coincide with its 75th independence anniversary. The Olympic Movement will be at the core of these festivities by hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai.