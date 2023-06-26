Interest in Snyderville Basin Cemetery District board signals new life for project

The Summit County Council and voters in 2012 moved to create the Snyderville Basin Cemetery. Yet no governing board was ever appointed, leaving the topic in limbo until earlier this year. Courtesy of Summit County

It’s been more than a decade since a group of Snyderville Basin residents started laying the groundwork for what happens when West Side community members are laid to rest, and with renewed interest in the effort, those involved hope to finally see the project materialize.

With no burial grounds in the Snyderville Basin, and restrictions preventing most residents from being buried in the Park City Cemetery — which has only a handful of plots remaining — the Summit County Council and voters in 2012 moved to create the Snyderville Basin Cemetery.

Yet no governing board was ever appointed, leaving the topic in limbo until earlier this year.

The County Council in late February voted to appoint a board of trustees to oversee the cemetery district, and this week they began interviewing applicants for the five-member panel. The creation of the board will signify the first step in the process of creating a cemetery, which will include finding a suitable location and determining how the endeavor will be funded.

The project received renewed focus last spring when Christa Cassidy, a Basin resident and professional land-use planner, had a conversation with her father about where he would eventually be laid to rest, and the importance of being buried in a place where there’s a connection. She started doing some research and provided a memorandum of her findings to the County Courthouse.

Cassidy also spearheaded a committee of interested community members devoted to finding a solution, which included former County Councilor Sally Elliott, who has been involved in the discussion since it first appeared during her time on the panel.

The County Council on Wednesday interviewed seven people who applied to join the Snyderville Basin Cemetery District. No appointments were made as members are working to address several issues related to the topic. County Council Chair Roger Armstrong anticipated a decision would come in a few weeks.

Despite that, the broad range of interviewees appeared ready for work.

Applicants ranged in backgrounds from a teacher, an attorney and a land-use planner, to a religious head, a nonprofit leader, a green space architect and a former planning director.

One application was submitted by William Oshinsky, the president of Temple Har Shalom. He highlighted a project to bring a Jewish cemetery to Summit County, though they’ve been experiencing problems with beavers near the temple property, as well as his interest in helping create one for basin residents.

Former director of the Park City Institute Ari Ioannides said he was inspired to apply for the board while contemplating his mortality. He expressed a desire for basin residents to have a place where they can be interred in Summit County given the limited options. Max Greenhalgh, who served as the Summit County planning director from 1975 to 1978, agreed.

Marietta Robinson had a similar reason. Robinson told the County Council that her husband, Jim, died at their home in 2010 and that she was appalled by the lack of options available in the Park City area. She said this much-needed cemetery is long overdue.

Members of the County Council repeatedly expressed to applicants that the project is a startup, which will require a lot of work and dedication from the board until things are operational. They also asked whether the interviewees had any ideas for where the cemetery could go.

Pete Gillwald, a landscape architect with almost 40 years of experience, suggested the county look into a parcel it already owns, which could include an area below the Utah Olympic Park or near the Silver Creek Village development. Many of the other applicants indicated they would need to review and examine some of the proposed locations.

Even after the group forms, Elliott expects it to be some time before work actually starts on the cemetery. The board will have to evaluate the sites and then determine how it will fund operations and maintenance such as digging graves, setting tombstones and mowing.

It’s estimated to cost between $300,000 and $500,000 annually to run a new cemetery in the Snyderville Basin in addition to capital costs such as a mausoleum, parking, pavilions and more. Officials are also looking into providing options for all faiths, styles of service and methods of internment.

The county may choose to fund the project through a mill levy, which would be voted on by basin residents. Staffers are expected to survey community members about their willingness to support a property tax increase of up to 0.0004 mills.

“If there’s no tax, there’s probably no cemetery,” Elliott said. “It’s just one of those things that the government does. We have schools. We have good roads, and we maintain the roads. And we have parks: a cemetery is a kind of park where people go to remember.”