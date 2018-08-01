Interstate 80 closures in Summit County extended

Closures of Interstate 80 for crews to put in a wildlife overpass near Parley’s Summit will be extended another night.

Westbound I-80, which was closed Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, will be closed again from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Summit County spokeswoman Krachel Murdock. That postpones an eastbound closure, originally set to take place Wednesday night into Thursday morning, by one day. The eastbound closure is now scheduled to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. and end Friday at 6 a.m.

The additional westbound closure is necessary because it took crews longer than expected to install steel beams for the wildlife overpass on Tuesday night, Murdock said. They will continue to place the beams Wednesday night.

Commuters are advised to take an alternate route, either through Weber Canyon via Interstate 84 or through Provo Canyon via Highway 189.

The wildlife overpass is being installed to improve safety and reduce crashes involving wild animals.