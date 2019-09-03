Intoxicated man leads deputies on chase into Kamas

Deputies surrounded a vehicle on Main Street in Kamas on Wednesday night, forcing the truck to stop after the driver led them on a mileslong chase on S.R. 248. The driver was found to be heavily intoxicated, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

It began with multiple calls to dispatchers reporting a Dodge pickup truck driving all over the road, said Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright. One driver told dispatchers the truck almost hit him and another reported the driver passed out behind the wheel on an offramp to Hwy. 40.

Wright said the truck eventually took off toward Kamas. Deputies caught up with the 46-year-old Magna man near Democrat Alley, a little less than 2 miles west of Main Street. After they turned on their lights to initiate a traffic stop, the man sped up.

In this kind of situation, Wright said, deputies are trained to take in the totality of the circumstances, including things like traffic and danger to the public, when determining whether to continue a chase. Deputies abandoned a recent rush-hour chase near Old Town, for example, because they determined it was more dangerous to the public to continue than to try to stop the driver.

On Wednesday, deputies determined it would be safer to stop the driver, and as he slowed to take a right onto Center Street, a deputy pulled in front of the pickup and blocked its path. At the same time, an officer from another jurisdiction blocked the pickup from the rear.

The driver was taken into custody and found to be heavily intoxicated. Wright said he did not know if alcohol was involved, and deputies contacted the man’s spouse seeking a medical history or knowledge of what the man had ingested, Wright said.

The report indicates charges will be screened with the Summit County attorney’s office.