‘It just makes it harder’: Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force condemns anti-trans legislation

The Park CIty LGBTQ+ Task Force raised a rainbow flag outside of Miners Hospital in June to celebrate Pride Month and raise awareness about LGBTQ issues.

Park Record file photo by Toria Barnhart

Navigating adolescence can be uncomfortable for anyone, with near-universal experiences of feeling awkward in your body, struggling to fit in and discovering who you are. Now, imagine if that stage of development became even more difficult.

For transgender and nonbinary youth in Utah, that’s exactly what several bills filed by the Utah Legislature would do, according to the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force.

The first weeks of the 2023 general session have been marked with legislation targeting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community from banning gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for minors who are transgender, to other proposals that would prohibit youth from changing their sex on birth certificates and prevent schools from changing a student’s gender identity on educational records without written parental consent.

“This legislation doesn’t stop kids from being trans – it just makes it harder for them to be trans,” Virgina Solomon, a member of the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force, said. “There are real logistical hurdles that happen when paperwork doesn’t align or when people’s perceptions of your gender presentation don’t align with your [personal] documents. No one likes bureaucracy, but when bureaucracy becomes a space of antagonism, that makes it even worse. The dangers of these things are that it makes life more difficult for people whose life is already difficult.”

While proponents of the bills argue they help protect children by addressing a lack of sufficient research, LGBTQ organizations and allies say they are discriminatory and could limit life-saving care.

Solomon, who uses they/them pronouns, said the Republican-led legislature uses rhetoric that appeals to the emotions of protecting children. However, they said the bills are less about treatment and more about denying health care access.

“It pulls on heartstrings in a way that’s really quite productive,” Solomon said, adding that formal paperwork doesn’t change how a person feels about their identity. “People might not necessarily pay attention to the actual harm that’s being done toward kids; like, the rates of suicide is astronomical … studies show that even this kind of rhetoric does real damage to the psychology of kids.”

Solomon continued, “Their foundation presumption is that being trans is bad and something that kids should be protected from until they’re 18.”

Task force member Kris Campbell, who is transgender, was surprised to see legislators attack Utah’s queer community so quickly, but said it follows a larger nationwide trend of GOP-led states filing anti-LGBTQ bills this session. He said the legislation increases mental stress and cultivates a harmful climate by sending a message that LGBTQ people don’t belong.

Campbell unsuccessfully challenged Republican Kera Birkeland – who was in favor of banning transgender girls from participating in sports last year – for District 4 in the Utah House of Representatives last fall. He said it’s OK for people to not understand the nuances of gender identity, but emphasized the importance of being open-minded.

Solomon and Campbell encouraged state legislators to work in good faith with the queer community to address issues together, rather than outlaw them from the conversations. They said they oppose policies that unfairly target transgender youth, strip parents of the right to make medical decisions for their children, restrict self-determination and make Utah a more threatening place to live.

The pair recognized that people may have different views on the issue, but said it’s possible to find common ground with empathy and understanding.

Around 30 people gathered on the first day of Pride Month in 2022 to raise the Progress Pride flag. The flag, which redesigned the traditional rainbow pattern in 2018, includes black and brown stripes to represent queer people of color as well as the blue, pink and white stripes of the transgender flag.

Park Record file photo by Toria Barnhart

Equality Utah recently met with Republican leaders to negotiate a bill that initially weakened the definition of conversion therapy, which was banned in Utah in 2020. The legislation now makes it clear that therapists cannot try to change a minor’s gender identity or sexual orientation through verbal or written communication. The LGBTQ nonprofit indicated there was more work to be done, but said in a statement they appreciated the willingness to work together.

There is some concern among LGBTQ Parkites about the 2024 elections and whether 2023 is a “test run” of more conservative politics, according to the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force. The group, which was formed in 2020, meets monthly to raise awareness about queer issues and build a sense of community across the Wasatch Back. Organizers have been focused on improving social equity and visibility as well as serving as an educational resource.

Overall, the group has had great success. In June, they partnered with the Park City Library for an event that allowed patrons to “check out” members for a 30-minute conversation about LGBTQ topics. Campbell participated in the event. He said it created a space where people could communicate openly and honestly. This allowed them to approach with curiosity while prompting larger conversations about belonging.

The task force invites the community to participate in its events, regardless of whether they identify as LGBTQ. The group is currently preparing for Queer Ski later this month and is planning to host multiple activities throughout Pride Month in June.