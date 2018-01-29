Japan’s Hirano wins X Games superpipe gold; iPod injured in crash

Japan’s Hirano wins X Games superpipe gold; iPod injured in crashAustin ColbertThe Aspen TimesJanuary 29, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Austin ColbertThe Aspen TimesJanuary 29, 2018Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |Ayumu Hirano flies through the air during his first run of the Men's Snowboard Superpipe Finals during the X Games on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Aspen. Hiran...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |Scotty James goes big during the during his first run of the Men's Snowboard Superpipe Finals during the X Games on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Aspen. James p...Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |Ayumu Hirano flies through the air during his first run of the Men's Snowboard Superpipe Finals during the X Games on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Aspen, Colo....Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |Iouri Podladtchikov before going down hard with a head injury on his second run of the Men's Snowboard Superpipe Finals on Sunday, Jan. 28, in Aspen. ...Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |Ayumu Hirano of Japan gets hugged by Oakley staff member Masa Tanaka after winning the finals for the superpipe snowboard finals on Sunday. Hirano nea...Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |Australian snowboarder Scotty James raises his arms up after landing a very clean third run. James took second with a 98 just after Japanese rider Ayu...David Krause / The Aspen Times |Medical crews rush Iouri Podladtchikov from the superpipe on Sunday night after the Swiss snowboarder crash hard on his final hit of his second round ...Prev of imagesNextFinal day whip aroundFaces of X Games were full of smiles. Photos on PAGE A21Hoffelin wins women's ski Big Air and snowbike Best Trick finals. More in notes on PAGE A22 Share Tweet Trending In: NewsPark City Treasure deal fell by millions of dollars since 2011Some Main Street shops report struggles during Sundance Film FestivalNo Name Saloon roofing smoldersSkier partially buried in slide along Park City’s ridgeline