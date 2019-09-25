Joe Biden brings 2020 campaign to Park City area this weekend

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a fundraiser in the Park City area on Saturday, bringing the White House campaign to a community that has proven to be a lucrative stop for Democratic and Republican candidates alike in recent presidential election cycles.

The event is at a private residence. The invitation indicates Amy and Barry Baker, who have hosted other top-tier Democrats during previous presidential campaigns, are hosting Biden. The invitation indicates people attending at the sponsor level — $2,800 — will have a photograph taken with Biden. Other contribution levels are $1,000 and $500.

The invitation says the appearance is scheduled in the morning and the address would be provided once someone submits an RSVP.

Biden will be the highest-profile politician to visit the Park City area during the 2020 election cycle. There has been a series of top-tier political visits to Park City over the years, including stops by Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Mitt Romney. Biden, then the vice president, visited the Park City area in 2012 as part of Obama’s reelection campaign.

The area Democrats are awaiting the visit by one of the frontrunners for the party’s White House nomination in 2020. Stephanie Dolmat, the communications and fundraising chair for the Summit County Democratic Party, plans to attend on Saturday.

“I am interested in hearing what his vision is for the country,” she said, adding she wants to listen to Biden talk about unifying the nation.

She described Park City as an ideal location for a Biden fundraiser, noting the community backs Democrats.

“Candidates are looking to places like Park City that have really strong blue support,” Dolmat said.

The Biden appearance, although designed as a fundraiser, will also generate publicity for the campaign in the months before Democrats in Utah will vote in the party’s primary. The primary is scheduled on Super Tuesday, a crucial day on the nominating calendar, and Democrats expect the state will garner more attention than it would have had the primary been slated for a different day.

The appearance is expected to be a low-key event as compared to Biden’s trip to Park City for a fundraiser as the vice president in 2012. He arrived in the Snyderville Basin that year in a fast-moving motorcade protected by police cars and motorcycles. The authorities used roadblocks to clear traffic from a stretch of S.R. 224 to provide the motorcade an unobstructed route to the private residence where the fundraiser was held. Republicans, though, held a demonstration along S.R. 224 as the motorcade arrived.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office early in the week indicated the Biden campaign had not requested law enforcement assistance for the Saturday event.

The chair of the Summit County Republican Party, Jennifer McDonald, noted there has been a series of high-profile Democratic visits to the Park City area, listing, as examples, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. There are a “bunch of wealthy Democrats that live here,” she said.

“I think it’s great he’s coming. Why not? He’s allowed to come. I won’t be there,” McDonald said.