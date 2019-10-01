Joe Biden in Park City: ‘Let’s get the hell up … take back the country’

Amy and Barry Baker over the years have opened their home to a series of high-profile Democrats for fundraisers at their place in Glenwild, people like Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton, giving campaign contributors a chance to meet some of the party’s top-tier candidates.

The Bakers on Saturday drew upward of 200 people to their home for a fundraising event for former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination for the White House in 2020. It was the most notable political visit during the 2020 campaign cycle as Biden, who has appeared in Park City before, made the local stop during a fundraising swing.

The Bakers co-hosted the event on Saturday with Nancy and Mark Gilbert and Kristi and John Cumming. Amy Baker in an interview said she supports Biden’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination. She had not met Biden prior to the appearance and described him as a “very decent man” with “proper intentions” for the nation.

“This country needs to be sort of brought back on track,” Baker said, adding that Biden has the best chance of toppling President Trump. “He’s the one that can beat this president.”

Baker said she was part of a small group to speak to the former vice president briefly before his remarks to the crowd. She described Biden as someone who “couldn’t have been kinder.” She said Biden did not launch a political attack on the incumbent president during the meeting with the small group.

“He didn’t put him down, which I appreciated,” she said.

Biden in his remarks to the crowd covered topics like Trump’s response to the racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. He said himself and former President Barack Obama “decided we were going to give him an opportunity to set up his administration and not begin to criticize right off the bat. Give him a shot,” according to a report from the press pool assigned to cover the event.

He said the opportunity for Trump ended with Charlottesville as he described “torches, veins bulging, hate in their eyes, chanting that same anti-Semetic bile that was chanted in the streets of Berlin and Nuremburg, and all through Germany in the ’30s, literally carrying swastikas, accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan as well as other white supremacists,” the pool report said.

Trump “said something no president has ever, ever said. He said there were very fine people on both sides. He made a moral equivalence between those peddling hate and those opposing it. It’s been his modus operandi since the day he’s become president,” Biden said, according to the pool report.

He continued to speak about the Charlottesville violence. He said Charlottesville “made me realize the history of this nation is not a fairy tale … If you give oxygen to prejudice, it comes out from under the rocks. If you give oxygen to hate, it moves. It continues to come back. We’ve been here before,” the pool report said.

The pool report indicated Biden described an optimistic view of the future of the U.S., touting the nation’s research universities, the nation’s wealth and its productivity, and he referred to President Kennedy’s 1960s speech about the moon mission as he closed his remarks.

“I refuse to postpone any longer the opportunities we have … So let’s get the hell up, remember who we are, take back the country and make America the envy of the world again,” Biden said, according to the pool report.