Joe Biden schedules Park City campaign stop in September

Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Park City on Sept. 28 for a campaign stop, the first local event by a White House candidate during the 2020 election cycle.

The Democrat’s campaign said the stop is part of a month-long swing that also includes Nevada the day before the Park City event and Denver the day after.

Details of the stop in Park City, including the location, were not made available on Friday. A release from the campaign indicates the stops on the swing could include events for the communities and fundraising. More information is expected to be released as the date nears. The release also notes the former vice president will visit states like Utah that will vote in the Super Tuesday primaries, a crucial day for the nominating process.

Biden visited the Park City area in July of 2012 as part of President Obama’s reelection campaign. He was featured at a fundraiser at a Snyderville Basin home. Biden arrived in a fast-moving motorcade, exiting Interstate 80 at Kimball Junction and heading into the neighborhood. A group of Republicans held a demonstration along the side of S.R. 224 close to Kimball Junction.