Judge hears arguments in annexation lawsuit, plans to issue ruling Friday

Hideout intends to annex hundreds of acres in land in Summit County.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Following a 12-hour virtual hearing, a judge on Monday indicated she will allow Hideout to hold a public hearing Wednesday regarding the town’s controversial annexation plan but did not render a decision on the underlying issues of the lawsuit brought by Summit County to halt the land move.

A temporary restraining order issued last week still bars Hideout from annexing the land. The question before 4th District Court Judge Jennifer Brown is whether to convert the restraining order into an injunction preventing the annexation or to dissolve it and allow Hideout to proceed.

Brown indicated the breadth of the day’s proceedings left her unable to render a judgment before Hideout’s first scheduled public hearing Wednesday evening. Instead, she allowed the meeting and advised both Hideout and Summit County a decision on the restraining order would come Friday afternoon.

At stake is who controls what is built — or isn’t — on a swath of rolling hills and rangeland at Richardson Flat that Hideout is eyeing for development and Summit County wants to preserve as a bucolic buffer between it and the booming residential development in Wasatch County on Park City’s eastern portal.

Summit County sued Hideout to prevent it from annexing the 655 acres for a planned mixed-use development. The county contends that allowing the annexation would do it irreparable harm by paving the way for a Kimball Junction-sized development on land the county has long planned for extremely low density development or open space.

Hideout on Monday argued that it would be the party irreparably harmed if the court blocked the annexation because it might prevent the move from ever happening. The state Legislature is expected to revisit and possibly repeal the legislation that allows the annexation as soon as Aug. 20.

Hideout’s attorney argued that the town was simply pursuing a land-use provision enabled by state law. As recently as June, the annexation would not have been possible without Summit County’s consent, which it has said it would not grant. That longstanding norm was upended by two bills that legislators have said were misrepresented to them, and which the county claims were misrepresented on the House floor.

According to court documents and testimony offered Monday, the developers who are pursuing the project, Nate Brockbank and Josh Romney, along with their attorney Bruce Baird, hired a lobbyist who successfully worked to overturn a provision in state code that enabled counties to veto annexation of their land by a municipality in another county.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson referred to it as finding a “legislative vehicle” to allow cities to go across county lines to annex land, a point Brockbank conceded in testimony Monday.

Brockbank and Romney were planning a development called North Park that called for no less than 200,000 square feet of retail commercial space, 100,000 square feet of offices and industrial uses and 3,500 residential dwellings, according to court documents. Summit County officials estimated such a development would bring 10,000 residents to the area.

The developers, through a representative, declined to comment or confirm those numbers, but court filings appear to show those density numbers as being included in a draft pre-annexation agreement as late as July 14, five days after the Hideout Town Council voted to empower the mayor to enter into such an agreement.

At Monday’s hearing, Summit County argued that Hideout was not equipped to provide services to a development of that size; that the arrangements had been made in secret, deliberately avoiding a quorum to skirt open meetings laws; and that the county is in fact a co-owner of a parcel of land in question.

Hideout refuted each point, arguing that the meetings were noticed legally; that small meetings are commonly held to avoid a quorum of officials; and that it is merely pursuing a legally allowed annexation.

Brown indicated that she wasn’t sure how the Hideout Town Council could have approved the pre-annexation agreement and resolution indicating intent to annex the land without public deliberations, seeming to favor an argument put forward by the county.

The Hideout Town Council did not have extensive deliberations at its July 9 meeting before unanimously voting to move forward with the annexation process. The county indicated that was the first time the annexation had been raised in a public meeting.

Brown also noted multiple times that, regardless of legislators’ potential intent to repeal the legislation at issue, it remains the law of the land for now.

The county appeared to start off Monday’s hearing on the wrong foot when it was revealed that it had missed a filing deadline Friday morning, instead filing declarations of witnesses and exhibits by the end of the business day, apparently due to a staffer’s mistaken understanding.