Keep practicing, you’ll get the hang of it

David Winegar
A young Golden Eagle — a Golden Eagle eaglet — tries out its wings while its parents are in a nearby tree looking down at the Weber River for fish, in Wanship, on May 21, near the end of the day as smoke filled overcast skies. Photographer David Winegar says he climbed onto a roof to get the shots, with a telephoto lens.
