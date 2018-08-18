Summit in 60: Kilby construction set to intensify, Children’s Justice Center looks for new leadership

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and James Hoyt.

Travel on Kilby Road will get worse before it gets better as crews are set to begin work on the roundabout entrance to the Tanger Outlets just days before school is back in session. The road, which runs by both the outlet mall and Ecker Hill Middle School, is restricted to single lane traffic in some places.

The Summit County Children’s Justice Center is looking for a new director after Melissa McKain resigned from her position last month. CJC founder and current investigator Christina Sally will take the reins in the interim until the position is filled.

A committee has been formed to examine the state of elder care in Summit County. A group of residents has tried to bring attention to the issue over the past two years, saying a third, larger facility is a necessity.

Today, the Park City Elks Lodge is set to honor a group of first responders at its annual picnic in City Park.

