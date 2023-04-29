Kimball Art Center clarifies Park City festival attendance, says drop not as dramatic as it appears

The organizers of the Park City Kimball Arts Festival, shown in 2019, are in discussions with Park City leaders about a multiyear agreement to hold the event on Main Street. There appeared to be support for a deal at a Thursday meeting of the Park City Council.

The Kimball Art Center on Thursday clarified a wide disparity in the reported attendance at the Park City Kimball Arts Festival between 2019 and the events in 2021 and 2022, explaining the drop might not be as dramatic as recently released numbers seem to suggest.

Kimball Art Center officials met with Park City leaders on Thursday for a discussion about the future of the event with the possibility of the sides reaching a multiyear agreement to hold the festival on Main Street.

Materials made public in anticipation of the meeting showed attendance at the arts festival in 2019 hit 53,550, the final one prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers canceled the 2020 event out of concern for the spread of the coronavirus. The materials show attendance in 2021 was 26,853 while the attendance in 2022 was 29,059, an apparent sharp decrease from the pre-pandemic era.

The Kimball Art Center side told Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council a change in the ticketing procedures may have accounted for some of the disparity.

The organizers for the 2019 festival and the ones immediately before that year employed a three-day admission ticket that covered the entire event. The Kimball Art Center used an equation to calculate the number of times an individual ticket holder attended over the three days to reach a total attendance figure. An official with the organization said afterward the number of tickets purchased in 2019 was approximately 27,000.

The admission in 2022 and 2021 involved a daily ticket rather than one that was good for all three days, leading to some of the drop, the Kimball Art Center said.

The Kimball Art Center acknowledged there was a drop in attendance in 2021 and 2022, but the fall was not as extreme as the numbers appeared to show.

Members of the not-for-profit organization’s leadership spoke to the elected officials about the prospects of the two sides reaching a five-year agreement. The current deal between the Kimball Art Center and City Hall expires shortly after the 2023 festival closes. The City Council appeared to be supportive of the terms of a five-year deal, including the municipal government’s waiving of up to $180,000 in fees each year. City Hall staffers expect to return to the elected officials later for a vote on an agreement.

A five-year agreement would cover the festivals from 2024 until 2028. The festival would start as early as Aug. 1 and as late as Aug. 7 under the agreement.

The arts festival, which is a fundraiser for the Kimball Art Center, remains one of the signature events on Park City’s calendar. It usually draws one of the largest three-day crowds of the year as art lovers converge on the community to peruse the artist booths and the festival entertainment. The overall economic impact has topped $20 million during recent festivals other than the 2021 edition as visitors spend money on lodging, dining, transportation and other sectors in the tourism-driven economy that tend to enjoy solid numbers during events.