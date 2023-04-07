Kimball Art Center executive, recently retired Sundance figure named to Park City arts district committee

Park Record logo

Park City Mayor Nann Worel on Friday named the members of two committees that have been seated to assist the municipal government as it considers the long-term future of two important locations in the vicinity of each other.

One of the groups is called the Feasibility Study Advisory Committee and will focus its work on City Hall-owned land off the Kearns Boulevard-Bonanza Drive intersection. The ground stretches inward from the southwest corner of the intersection and the work is expected to be especially noteworthy.

The municipal government originally acquired the land with the intent to develop an arts and culture district. The Kimball Art Center and the Utah offices of the Sundance Institute were seen as the anchors. Discussions about the district were delayed amid pre-pandemic worries about the cost and then the pandemic itself. City Hall with the Feasibility Study Advisory Committee essentially wants to relaunch talks.

Earlier talks about an arts district put the price into the tens of millions of dollars even as supporters argued a district would further solidify Park City as a destination for arts and culture, bringing economic benefits to the community.

Two of the notable people selected to the Feasibility Study Advisory Committee are Betsy Wallace, the recently retired managing director of the Sundance Institute, and Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken. Wallace has broad knowledge of the inner workings of Sundance, including the discussions about Sundance’s role in the plans for an arts district. Milliken, meanwhile, is a key figure in the Kimball Art Center’s efforts regarding the district.

Jennifer Wesselhoff, who is the president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau, is another highly recognizable figure selected to serve on the Feasibility Study Advisory Committee. The president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau holds an important role in Park City’s crucial tourism industry. The arts district, supporters say, is something that could help diversify the tourism-driven economy, long a goal in the community.

Others selected to serve on the Feasibility Study Advisory Committee:

• Trent Rentfrow

• Helen Nadel

• Jessica Norie

• Matthew Nagie

• Mitch Bedke

• Kathy Olson

• Seth Beal

• Julieta Gesualdo-Gallup

• Tony Tyler

• Bob Sertner

• Andy Hecht

• Ronnie Wedig

• Morgan Everett

The other group is known as the Small Area Plan Advisory Committee and will focus on Bonanza Park and Snow Creek, two districts that are connected via Kearns Boulevard and have the potential of significant new development or redevelopment. The committee may consider issues like eventual development, transportation and connectivity.

Mary Wintzer is one of the notable selections for the Small Area Plan Advisory Committee. The Wintzer family has longtime property holdings in the nearby Iron Horse district, where there is the potential for redevelopment. Mark J. Fischer is another intriguing selection. He was one side of the Bonanza Park partnership that unsuccessfully pursued a major development on the land later sold to City Hall. The land is where the arts district has since been envisioned. Craig Dennis, the executive director of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association, also was selected.

Others selected to serve on the Small Area Plan Advisory Committee:

• Joel Shine

• Casey Metzger

• Veronica Monroy Alvaro

• Teri Whitney

• Brian Richards

• Elyse Kats

• John Burdick

• Deborah Rentfrow

• Angela Moschetta

• Seth Adams

Worel in a prepared statement said 73 people sought appointment to the committees.

“It was a difficult task to make these selections, yet I am confident that a wide variety of voices and areas of expertise are represented within the two groups,” Worel said. “There will be many opportunities for those not selected to give input and I thank them in advance for their continued engagement in the process.”