Kimball Junction buildings evacuated due to gas leak

The Sheldon Richins Building, Kimball Junction transit center and a handful of businesses were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a natural gas leak near Ute Boulevard, Summit County officials said.

According to tweets from Summit County, the Park City Fire District, working with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, ordered the evacuations. In addition to the county facilities, a nearby McDonald’s, Taco Bell and strip mall housing a pizza restaurant were also evacuated.

BREAKING: The @PCFireDistrict, working with @SummitCountySO, has ordered an evacuation of Ute Blvd between S.R. 224 and the Kimball Junction Transit Center roundabout due to a gas leak. The Richins Building, (DMV & @SummitCountyLib) has been evacuated. 1/2 #SummitCounty #ParkCity pic.twitter.com/GTbgJFO8uT — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) July 1, 2019

Tricia Hurd Hazelrigg, a spokesperson with the Park City Fire District, said a construction crew installing communications lines underneath the road near the Sheldon Richins Building punctured a gas line. Officials with Dominion Energy were on scene attempting to clamp three lines and repair the leak.

The gas leak caused one section of road to buckle, but the Dominion Energy crew clamping the first of the three lines alleviated the buckle, Hazelrigg said.

The evacuations were expected to last at least four hours.

Summit County advised drivers to avoid Ute Boulevard between S.R. 224 and the Kimball Junction transit center roundabout.