King’s Crown names road honoring late United Park City Mines president

A group of people that appeared to largely represent Park City’s development and real estate industries joined family members of the late United Park City Mines President Hank Rothwell on Wednesday as a road was named in his honor, a tribute to a key figure in the great growth battles of the 1990s.

Rothwell led United Park City Mines, the modern-day successor to a series of historic silver-mining firms, as the company completed the shift to real estate development. He served as the president for 12 years ending in 2003. Rothwell led the firm’s efforts to win a hard-fought approval for the project that was eventually developed as Empire Pass. He died in 2017 after a horse-riding accident. He was 70.

The developers of the King’s Crown project along Lowell Avenue on Wednesday dedicated a private street — Rothwell Road — in remembrance.

“Hank was a humble guy, very understated,” Rory Murphy, one of the figures in the King’s Crown development team, said about Rothwell.

Murphy was an executive at United Park City Mines, serving under Rothwell during the hotly contested talks about Empire Pass, known at the time as Flagstaff. Murphy later left United Park City Mines after nine years to develop other projects like Silver Star and King’s Crown. Murphy said he sometimes sought guidance from Rothwell after the two left the firm. The two remained friends, he said.

“What would Hank do,” Murphy said, describing his thought process sometimes when considering decisions regarding development matters.

Murphy described Rothwell as a “pillar of this town for years” and said Rothwell was influential in the development of Park City’s network of trails. He said Rothwell allowed the public onto trails that were on United Park City Mines acreage even as investors in the publicly traded company had hesitations.

“Hank did the right thing,” Murphy said.

The location of Rothwell Road at the King’s Crown development is notable. The family of Rothwell’s wife owned the land for years before selling it to the King’s Crown development partnership in 2017. Rothwell played a role in the negotiations that led to the sale, Murphy said.

“Our friendship, our deep friendship with Hank,” Murphy said in an interview as he explained the decision to name the street after Rothwell.

The project involves 27 lots for houses, a 23-unit condominium building, seven townhouses and 15 workforce or otherwise affordable units. The developers more than a year ago indicated the primary road accessing the project would be named in Rothwell’s honor.