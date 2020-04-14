Land protection breakfast is Friday
The Summit Land Conservancy is hosting its biennial conservation breakfast a little bit differently this spring, with participants encouraged to participate in their pajamas from the comfort of their own homes.
The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Friday and feature speaker Eyee Hsu, co-chair of Mountain Towns 2030. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be free to attend this year.
“There is no cost to attend the 2020 Virtual Conservation Breakfast, but donations will be gratefully accepted,” the conservancy wrote in a press release. “If now is not the right time for you to give, please come anyway!”
The conservancy will also announce its “Conservationist of the Year Award” to a resident dedicated to land conservation, according to the release.
For more information or to register, please visit wesaveland.org.
The first 200 people to RSVP will receive a gift that supports a local business, according to a release. The conservancy will also donate 5% of all donations from the breakfast to the Park City Community Foundation’s community response fund.
