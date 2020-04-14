Land protection breakfast is Friday

The Summit Land Conservancy is hosting its biennial conservation breakfast a little bit differently this spring, with participants encouraged to participate in their pajamas from the comfort of their own homes.

Park Record file photo

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Friday and feature speaker Eyee Hsu, co-chair of Mountain Towns 2030. The breakfast is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be free to attend this year.

“There is no cost to attend the 2020 Virtual Conservation Breakfast, but donations will be gratefully accepted,” the conservancy wrote in a press release. “If now is not the right time for you to give, please come anyway!”

The conservancy will also announce its “Conservationist of the Year Award” to a resident dedicated to land conservation, according to the release.

For more information or to register, please visit wesaveland.org.

The first 200 people to RSVP will receive a gift that supports a local business, according to a release. The conservancy will also donate 5% of all donations from the breakfast to the Park City Community Foundation’s community response fund.