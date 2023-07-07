Large-scale development proposed in Snyderville Basin has an ‘uphill battle’ to earning approval

The proposed location of the Highland Flats development at 479 Highland Drive near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 40.

Members of the Summit County Council were clear this week: The development firm behind a large-scale affordable housing project in the Snyderville Basin has an “uphill battle” if it wants to build.

Representatives from Colbreen PC LLC last appeared before the panel nine months ago, when they suggested amending the proposal for a 27-building, 410-unit apartment complex in the Highland Flats area to transitional living and care for senior citizens. The County Council at the time had mixed reactions, but the panel told the development firm it must be able to justify the upzone of the 40-acre site just north of Highland Drive near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 40.

Colbreen returned on Wednesday for a work session to once again gauge the county’s appetite for a mixed-use development, though it was unable to provide much new information related to its proposal.

The firm in October said it was still crafting a senior housing plan. However, development partners Adam Breen and Nate Bullen this week stated they did not want to invest in a market study without indication from the County Council that members like the idea of transitional living rather than affordable units.

But while the panel appreciated the effort to address a community need such as senior housing, members were unwilling to provide much support for the development.

County Councilor Canice Harte said he struggles to accept the project because it’s in direct conflict with the Snyderville Basin General Plan, which he helped author during his time on the Planning Commission. The proposed location is meant to be low-density and promote open space as illustrated on a future land-use map for the area.

Tonja Hanson, another member of the panel, recognized the need for senior housing, but she questioned if the location is right. Hanson also raised concerns about increased traffic in a residential area from seniors who want their independence, as well as from family and friends who are visiting.

Vice Chair of the County Council Malena Stevens agreed. She said her biggest issue is road access and infrastructure.

County Councilor Chris Robinson was similarly critical. He noted the difficult location, limited road capacity and few public transit options in the area as his concerns about the development. Robinson pointed to the Slopeside Village employee housing complex as an example of an affordable project that “hits the bullseye.”

And while the developers touted a phased approach to the buildout, Robinson said the density will still be high in the end. Neighbors, he said, will not like a tenfold increase. The current zoning calls for 1 unit per 20 acres.

“My general sense is anything around the fringes of what we’ve talked about is going to be a very uphill battle,” Robinson said. He encouraged Colbreen to refocus the application and affirmed there needs to be a compelling reason to justify the project.

Representatives from Colbreen PC LLC met with the Summit County Council on Wednesday to discuss the Highland Flats development application, which proposes constructing 400 units of affordable housing or senior living on 40 acres. Summit County Council Zoom Meeting

If approved, the development could start with around 100 units on up to 8 acres; but market research is key to knowing the actual demand. The rest of the land would eventually be used to accommodate four levels of service, including independent and assisted living, memory care, transitional housing for people 55 and older as well as units for the workforce.

Most of the units would be reserved for transitional living with around a quarter for residents who need more involved care. The development would likely include market-rate housing and other community amenities for seniors, too.

Colbreen opted to switch its focus to transitional housing after the original plan was criticized as being too dense despite a large percentage of affordable units since the application was filed in the fall of 2020. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission in March of 2021 forwarded a negative recommendation to the County Council, which has not yet voted on the rezoning request, because of the proposed location.

Elements of the Highland Flats proposal are flexible, such as its density. The developers plan to continue working on the Highland Flats development application to meet the need for workforce housing and continuing care in Summit County, Breen said in an interview with The Park Record.

“Our goal remains the same; to use our land to provide the community with a product that is needed to help support smart growth within the surrounding areas,” he said.

Breen continued, “We are not necessarily in a hurry and want to be considerate of how our development can positively impact the community with today’s issues. We also understand there are negative impacts of development and want to take the time necessary to mitigate those negative impacts to as little as possible; even if that means taking more time to progress forward.”