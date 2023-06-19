Latino Arts Fest celebrates rich cultures
The Latino Arts Festival returned to Park City last weekend, bringing vibrant cultures to the spotlight through music, dance, food and art.
This was its first year at Canyons Village, and largest return to in-person since before COVID.
Hosting artists from Utah and across the country, the event celebrated traditions from Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.
Saturday morning, the sun was bright and hot, fighting off the high-mountain breeze. Parking at the lower Canyons lot, the day’s experience started with a ride up the mountain on the Cabriolet. Stepping off what felt like a carnival ride, the sound of live music rose above a plaza filled with white and blue tents.
In market-style fashion, goods for sale ranged from bright-colored paintings to hand-woven rugs. Kid-friendly activities were plentiful — life-sized piñata decorating, mirror crafts inspired by Mexican Hojalata Art, a Nuzzles & Co. puppy booth, huge Connect Four games. Families of all sizes were in attendance.
While dances were performed on the main stage, attendees could also escape the sun in the “Wellness Tent,” where snacks and drinks were available.
The partnership between the Latino Arts Festival, The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County and Canyons Village seems like a success. By gaining continued traction in the community, the hope is that next year’s event is even bigger.
