Letter, June 30-July 2: 10 seconds of kindness
Last Thursday I found myself in the glorious protected open space of Round Valley, on my bike, lightning striking the ridge and a wall of rain upon me. As I raced for cover, who did I see but Charlie Sturgis, who so kindly offered me and my bike a ride home. In these moments, I feel deep in my bones, the golden threads of our community and the power of 10 seconds of kindness. Thanks Charlie, I owe you one.
Mary Christa Smith
Park City
