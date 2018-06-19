Lightning causes small fire in North Summit

A lightning strike caused a small wildfire that burned nearly 2 acres in North Summit Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., someone who lives along Chalk Creek Road in eastern Summit County saw the blaze and contacted dispatch. Crews from the North Summit Fire Protection District and Utah Division of State Forestry responded.

Tyler Rowser, a public information officer with the North Summit Fire Protection District, said the fire was producing nearly three-foot flames and moving along the underbrush when crews arrived.

"It wasn't a fast-moving fire because we still have a little bit of moisture content in our fuels," he said. "But, it is starting to dry out more."

The fire, which occurred in the hillside above Chalk Creek Road, was contained around 5 p.m. Rowser credited Sunday afternoon's rainstorm for helping put out the flames.

"We had some really good rain over the weekend so hopefully that calms things down a bit," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

Sunday's blaze was the second wildfire to occur in the North Summit area in three days. An investigation was still underway to determine the cause of the fire on June 15, which burned 6 acres of a wildlife management area southeast of Henefer.