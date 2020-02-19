Lights, and now noise, irk Woodward Park City neighbors

Add noise to the list of intrusions coming from Woodward Park City, according to neighbors in Jeremy Ranch who have already expressed frustration with the lights they say illuminate their homes well into the night.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Friday that a snowcat operating at Woodward Park City was making a humming noise so loud that it could be heard across Interstate 80.

Deputies responded to the action sports and ski resort and contacted the employees who were working at the time to notify them of the problem, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies indicated they would return during daylight hours to bring up the issue to management.

The report indicates the snow machine could be heard on Saddleback Road, which is across I-80 about a half-mile away.

Shaydar Edelmann, the resort’s general manager, told the Park Record the noise was a result of a snowcat cutting the superpipe.

He said the noise was part of everyday preparations and wasn’t due to malfunctioning equipment.

“It was our first night cutting the superpipe, getting it open for Saturday,” Edelmann said. “We’ll generally be doing it earlier in the evening hours.”

Residents of the neighborhood have also complained about the lights that illuminate the terrain but have been told by the county that Woodward is operating in full compliance of its County Council-issued permit.

County Council Chair Doug Clyde said at a council meeting in early January that officials would seek another meeting with the Woodward operators to see if a compromise could be found.

But it appears progress on the issue has stalled. On Monday, Clyde said there was no ongoing action regarding the lights, as the resort is operating within the bounds of its permit.

Each lightbulb is shrouded and angled downward, Edelmann wrote in an email to neighbors last month. But neighbors say the lights shine directly on their homes.

That’s in addition to the white light reflecting off the snow and reflecting off plumes of man-made snow that travel upward.

While Woodward is permitted to operate its lights until 10 p.m., Edelmann said the resort is turning them off as early as possible, which is generally around 8:30 p.m. He added that with daylight lengthening, he hoped the effect has been lessened.

He also reported last month that Woodward had responded to other concerns from neighbors, including reducing the volume on a chair lift startup alarm and turning off snowmaking lights.