Line up for powder
Park City Mountain says the resort received 23 inches of snow overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, as much over a 24-hour period as has been recorded in at least 10 years.
The line at the Town Lift at Park City Mountain on Wednesday morning stretched across the Town Bridge as skiers and snowboarders waited to get onto the slopes during one of the largest snowstorms in years. The lift opened 35 minutes later than normal as the resort removed snow from the chairs. There are 228 chairs on the Town Lift, more than any other at the resort. Park City Mountain says the resort received 23 inches of snow in the previous 24 hours, as much over a 24-hour period as has been recorded in at least 10 years.
Line up for powder
Park City Mountain says the resort received 23 inches of snow Tuesday to Wednesday, as much over a 24-hour period as has been recorded in at least 10 years.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.