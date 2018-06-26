Live 2018 primary election results

Editor’s note: These results are unofficial and from Summit County only. The winner of each race will depend on results from other counties within each seat’s boundaries. According to Summit County Clerk Kent Jones, mail-in ballots that are returned starting tomorrow, ballots left in drop boxes throughout the county between 3 and 8 p.m., and ballots left at in-person voting centers have not been counted.

Republican State Senate District 26

Jack Rubin earned the most votes in Summit County, garnering 1,336 votes to Ronald Winterton’s 587 and Brian Gorum’s 183. Elsewhere in the district, though, Gorum had a strong showing in Uintah County to take a roughly 580-vote lead over Winterton and a roughly 1,500-vote lead over Rubin, with results pending from Duchesne County.

Democratic State Senate District 26

Eileen Gallagher received 675 votes in Summit County compared to 283 for Pat Vaughn. Gallagher led by more than 300 votes with only Duchesne County not yet reporting.

U.S. Senate

In Summit County, Mitt Romney, with 2,527 votes, outpaced Mike Kennedy, who earned 1,121 votes. The Associated Press called the race for Romney at 8:24 p.m. More coverage: Romney routs opponent in Summit County, state.

1st Congressional District

Lee Castillo garnered 775 votes in Summit County to Kurt Weiland’s 635. Castillo had a significant lead with all but Duchesne County reporting.