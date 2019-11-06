Live PC Give PC: Nonprofits with missions from mental health to preserving the canyons rally for support

The annual community fundraiser Live PC Give PC is this Friday, and this year, organizers are setting their sights on engaging more community members and gathering 5,000 individual donations over the 24-hour drive.

The one-day, mostly virtual fundraiser compiles a list of local nonprofits for donors to choose from, and puts them in one, easy-to-access portal. It’s raised more than $10 million since its founding in 2011.

Last year, the fundraiser netted $2.4 million from 4,790 donors, and organizers are hoping to top that number of contributors this year.

Here’s a selection of a few of the many nonprofits donors can choose from.

Save Our Canyons

Save Our Canyons’ goal is to protect the wildness and beauty of the Wasatch Mountains, executive director Carl Fisher writes.

It’s been around for decades, since Snowbird Ski Area opened in the early 1970s and citizens were concerned about the impacts that would come from commercialization.

Since then, it’s led programs to educate youth, work on trails, pick up trash and advocate for policies to protect the environment.

Fisher says the organization is hoping to raise $5,000 for conservation efforts and has recently secured a donor who will match each donation up to $5,000, essentially doubling donations.

Save Our Canyons is focusing on lobbying for and crafting legislation to protect 80,000 acres of public lands between Park City and the Salt Lake Valley and working to resolve regional transportation issues, Fisher said. It is also working to improve forest health in light of decades of what Fisher calls misguided fire management strategies that have increased the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

“We are hoping to put policies and practices in place to achieve homeostasis for this region,” he wrote.

For more information, visit saveourcanyons.org/.

Men Making a Difference

About four years ago, a group of men who met regularly on Fridays realized that, despite the privilege of many in the Park City community, there are some among us who need some extra help.

They decided to do something about it, and Men Making a Difference was born, its president Jed Palmacci said.

The group focuses on single mothers and widows who might need help doing repairs around the house or support in different ways.

Palmacci described an early project when the group learned about a woman who was widowed unexpectedly with winter approaching. The men spent several weeks doing repairs around her house and gave her a snowblower.

In 2017, they formalized their efforts and created a 501c(3) nonprofit in hopes that it would give them a more organized way to get donations and bring together skilled and unskilled laborers, while also connecting them with people in the community who need help.

Other projects the group has undertaken include giving a car to a single mom who had health issues so she could get to work and get her kids to school and building a fence for an elderly woman and repairing her home’s roof and electrical system.

Palmacci said the group hopes to raise $10,000 this year.

For more information, visit mmadnow.org/.

Holy Cross Ministries

Holy Cross Ministries is a nonprofit organization that responds to Utah’s low-income, immigrant families’ needs for health and well-being, explained Lauren Fields, the organization’s communications specialist.

Its roots date back 150 years, she wrote, when two sisters of the Holy Cross came to the land that would become Utah to start a hospital for injured miners and railway workers.

It now concentrates on working with many Summit County nonprofits to provide services to these families like a school-readiness preschool class for 3- and 4-year olds, a bilingual and bicultural community health worker who offers prenatal classes and health access support and a legal consultant who works with the domestic violence shelter Peace House and provides on-site legal consultations to immigrant victims of domestic violence.

It has recently hired a second parent educator, Fields writes, enabling them to expand the Parents as Teacher program that visits parents of young kids in their homes and teaches parenting skills, imparting lifelong cognitive benefits for the child. But she said a recent needs assessment found the program would require nine such educators to fill the need in Summit County.

Fields writes that they hope to raise $30,000 this year, which will help ensure that Holy Cross Ministries continues providing critical health, education and legal immigration services to families in Park City.

For more information, visit hcmutah.org/.

Connect Summit County

Responding to what they saw as a glaring need for mental health and substance abuse services in the county, a group of concerned parents and Summit County residents founded Connect Summit County in 2016, writes Amber Borowski Johnson, the organizations communications manager.

“Our mission is to create a well-informed and stigma-free community with access to mental health services for all residents of Summit County,” she said.

To that end, the organization is launching a community-wide, collaborative de-stigmatization campaign in early 2020 called “It’s OK not to be OK.”

The goal is to normalize the conversation and eliminate some of the social barriers people feel to receiving care.

Other priorities include outreach programs for families in crisis, educational programs and an extensive mental health resource directory to help residents find services.

Fields added that the organization recently added live peer navigation services, which is a non-clinical, non-crisis service that helps individuals identify, articulate and connect with information and support for their healing and recovery.

They hope to reach 5,000 unique donors and raise $40,000 during the fundraiser.

For more information, visit connectsummitcounty.org/.