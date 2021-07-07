Local Sundance Institute Screenings are back and better than ever

Free drive-in screenings at Utah Olympic Park. Photo courtesy Sundance Institute

Tell me a story.

Now more than ever, people all over the world are connected through their life experiences. They have a story to tell. Since 1981, Sundance Institute has offered a supportive space to learn how to share it.

Celebrating our local community is an integral part of Sundance Institute. We’ve missed the familiar, personal feel of interacting with our friends and loyal supporters during this past year. This special place is an essential part of our story.

Park City may enjoy international notoriety as a world-class ski destination and site of the 2002 Olympics, but the cooperative efforts that make the Sundance Film Festival an international celebration of the independent film industry’s most brilliant minds rest on a solid partnership between Park City and the Sundance Institute. We value the relationship we’ve enjoyed with the Park City community since the beginning.

To celebrate the reopening of our city, we are delighted to share a bird’s eye view of this season’s exciting creative lineup of screenings and collaborative engagements.

Among the many screenings throughout the year, we are delighted to host this summer’s iteration of For the Locals program on July 14 – 17. Don’t miss this moving set of award-winning films from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, hosted at Park City’s own Utah Olympic Park and some of Salt Lake City’s most influential and historic venues.

Enjoy our summer film program with notable partnerships including the Arts Council Park City + Summit County, Christian Center of Park City, Craft Lake City, Dragonfli Media, Park City Film, Salt Lake City Arts Council, THE BLOCKS, and the Utah Film Center.

Be sure to visit us at the following summer events:

Park City’s Latino Arts Festival

Salt Lake City’s Living Traditions Festival

Downtown SLC Open Streets

Damn These Heels Queer Film Festival

Craft Lake City DIY Festival

For more event information, please visit https://www.sundance.org/sundancelocals .