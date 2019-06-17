Major Canyons Village mixed-use development gets thumbs up from Planning Commission

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission approved the site plan and condominimum plat for the proposed Pendry Hotel in Canyons Village.

Courtesy of Pendry Residences Park City

When Summit County reconfigured more than 2 million square feet in Canyons Village two years ago, it paved the way for projects like one that earned a positive recommendation at Tuesday’s Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meeting.

The Canyons Village Master Plan called for the creation of a walkable base area with a village feel that includes shopping, dining and plenty of places to stay. The plans for Pendry Park City check many of those boxes, with 43,000 square feet of commercial space spread over a walkable plaza area and 234 condominium units over almost 225,000 square feet of accommodations. The developer said last year he expected most of those condos to be second homes that will be rented.

The plans also feature outdoor escalators, a rooftop pool, a “big grand staircase,” a spa and a gathering space the developers are calling a “ski beach.”

The development is slated for the space between the Hyatt Centric Park City, Sunrise Lodge by Hilton Grand Vacations, Sundial Lodge, Lift at Canyons Village and Westgate Park City.

By the winter of 2021, where there is now a parking lot and half-paved road, the plan calls for a two-story retail space connected by escalators and stairs that, as developer Tony Tyler put it, would draw pedestrians in “like breadcrumbs.”

The condos would rise up four additional stories above the retail space, just under the height limit of 6,998 feet above sea level, with an outdoor pool and bar on the fifth floor.

The project is being developed by Columbus Pacific, which developed another Canyons project, Apex Residences, and is involved in the controversial redevelopment at the site of the former Kimball Arts Center in Park City.

Late last year the president of Columbus Pacific, Brian Shirken, said he anticipates the majority of the units will be rented by their owners, who he expects will buy them as second homes. Pendry will help manage the rental system.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Planning Commissioner Crystal Simons questioned Tyler about whether the design would provide the natural wayfinding the developer had promised, and whether it would draw people in.

“I have a vested interest to make the area the most attractive, most accessible plaza anywhere in the Canyons,” Tyler responded, “otherwise my businesses won’t survive.”

He described sight lines that would intuitively allow visitors to orient themselves in relation to the ski slopes and connect to current and future developments in the area.

Tyler addressed concerns the county’s Planning Department had raised, including moving a portion of High Mountain Road to accommodate vehicles entering and leaving the facility, connecting to the Millennium and Mid‐Mountain Trails, and changing about 5,000 square feet from accommodation use to retail.

County Engineer Mike Kendell said they had arrived at a compromise about vehicular access that same afternoon. It involved “softening” a curve of High Mountain Road, and though there were still details to work out, the project had no “fatal flaws.”

Planner Tiffanie Northrup‐Robinson added that no building permits would be issued until all service providers sign off on the project.

Pendry is a luxury hotel brand managed by Montage International, which also runs Montage Deer Valley. Pendry has locations in West Hollywood, San Diego and New York and describes its new project as “a modernist take on a traditional alpine lodge.”

Commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the final site plan and condominium plat, which will next seek final approval from County Manager Tom Fisher. A public hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the County Courthouse, 60 North Main St., Coalville, after which Fisher will render his judgment.