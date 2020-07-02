Man charged with attempted murder after authorities say he fired guns at other cars on I-80

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

A 49-year-old man is facing three attempted murder charges after authorities say he fired a gun at other drivers during a drunken high-speed encounter Monday on Interstate 80.

According to charging documents filed Wednesday in Summit County’s 3rd District Court, William Douglas Blattel was speeding through Summit County on I-80 when witnesses in another vehicle noticed erratic driving behavior and began recording him after his vehicle almost hit theirs. Blattel then pulled up next to the vehicle and allegedly fired a gun at the people inside.

Wyoming Highway Patrol soon pulled Blattel’s vehicle over in that state for driving the wrong way on the interstate, finding two children inside along with a strong odor of alcohol coming from Blattel, the charges state. Troopers also found four bullet holes in the windshield, a matching number of casings in the vehicle and a handgun.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said the children have been reunited with their mother.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office requested the ability to hold Blattel without bail, citing what they called a history of violence and weapons offenses in California as well as parole violations, deeming him a possible flight risk.

“(Blattel presents) a substantial danger to any other individual or to the community based on the violent and random nature of the offense,” the court filing states.

Summit County prosecutors charged Blattel with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder, four counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm and one count of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

He listed a home address in California but was driving a vehicle with Arizona plates.

An attorney for Blattel was not listed in court documents.