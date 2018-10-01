Man charged with killing wife at Park City hotel to claim defense of diminished mental capacity

A former professional football player charged with murdering his wife at a Park City hotel last year intends to claim the defense of diminished mental capacity, according to a court filing in Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Anthony Darnel McClanahan, 47, facing one count of first-degree murder, appeared in court Monday and waived his right to a speedy trial, according to court documents. Judge Patrick Corum signed an order directing the Department of Human Services to examine McClanahan's mental condition.

Prosecutors say McClanahan killed his wife, Keri McClanahan, on Nov. 2 at the Park Regency hotel on Prospector Avenue, where the couple was staying. Police officers found her body in a room in the hotel. She had carpet burns, defensive wounds and multiple cuts to her neck consistent with a bracelet knife found at the scene. The evidence indicated she "put up a significant struggle before her death," according to charging documents.

The authorities were notified of the incident when Anthony McClanahan, crawling on the ground outside of the hotel with multiple lacerations on his body, flagged down a nearby Park City police officer, charging documents state.

Anthony McClanahan told the officer two or three men had attacked him, his wife and his baby, according to the court documents. Officers were unable to find anyone in the area matching his description of the men, however, and security cameras at the entrance of the hotel did not show men fitting the description entering the building. Additionally, nothing at the crime scene indicated a young child had been present.

The murder charge against Anthony McClanahan drew national media interest due to his athletic background. He was a football player at Washington State University and played professionally in the Canadian Football League.

Anthony McClanahan is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail on an unrelated first-degree felony charge of child kidnapping.

His next court appearance in Summit County is scheduled for Nov. 26.

An attorney representing Anthony McClanahan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.