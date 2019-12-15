Man dies after getting buried in backcountry avalanche near Park City Mountain Resort

A 45-year-old Salt Lake City man died Sunday after getting buried in a backcountry avalanche near the boundary of Park City Mountain Resort, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an online posting from the Utah Avalanche Center, the man triggered the avalanche while snowboarding in Dutch Draw, a backcountry area near the Canyons Village side of PCMR. Officials believe he was alone.

Authorities were notified of the avalanche just before 11 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two people saw a snowboard sticking out of the snow after the slide and dug the man out of about 3 feet of snow. They performed CPR while waiting for help to arrive.

The man was transported to Park City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We send our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased man,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement. “We are also very grateful to the citizens who worked their hardest to save this man’s life.”

Officials did not release the man’s name.

The area where the slide occurred is “steep, rocky (and) avalanche prone,” according to the Utah Avalanche Center, and was the site of an avalanche fatality in 2012. Authorities planned to investigate the area on Monday.