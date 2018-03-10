Man dies after skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort

A 70-year-old Colorado man died at Deer Valley Resort Friday after hitting a pole at the end of a run, according to the Park City Police Department.

Capt. Phil Kirk said the incident happened around 12:07 p.m. The man was skiing a slalom race course on which guests are timed through the run. He sustained serious injuries when he collided with a pole at the end of the course.

Responders transported the man via AirMed helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Kirk said.

The man was skiing with friends when the accident occurred. Police on Saturday did not release the man's name, pending the notification of his family. An investigation was ongoing, Kirk said.