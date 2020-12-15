Man drowns in hotel pool in Canyons Village

A 22-year-old man from North Carolina drowned in the pool of a Canyons Village hotel Monday evening, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was swimming at the Westgate Hotel and told his friends that he was going to hold his breath under water. When the man did not resurface for five minutes, his friends pulled him from the pool and began performing CPR until medical responders arrived around 9:45 p.m.

The man was transported to Park City Hospital but was declared dead.

The group of friends had been drinking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the decedent,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.