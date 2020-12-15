Man drowns in hotel pool in Canyons Village
A 22-year-old man from North Carolina drowned in the pool of a Canyons Village hotel Monday evening, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man was swimming at the Westgate Hotel and told his friends that he was going to hold his breath under water. When the man did not resurface for five minutes, his friends pulled him from the pool and began performing CPR until medical responders arrived around 9:45 p.m.
The man was transported to Park City Hospital but was declared dead.
The group of friends had been drinking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family.
“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the decedent,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Summit County passes $57.4M budget, debates savings strategy
Summit County on Wednesday passed a $57.4 million budget, including $400,000 in revenue from a trash fee increase from $40 to $60.