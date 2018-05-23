Man in critical condition after rollover on S.R. 224

A man was in critical condition after he rear-ended another vehicle while driving approximately twice the speed limit on S.R. 224 near Silver Springs Drive Wednesday evening, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said the man was driving a Porsche Cayenne northbound on S.R. 224 around 7:30 p.m. A Park City Police Department officer witnessed him traveling well above the speed limit and pulled onto the road to initiate a traffic stop. The driver was going too fast for the officer to pull him over, however, and the officer did not begin a pursuit.

Shortly after the officer spotted the Porsche, it crashed into the rear of a Subaru, Royce said. Witnesses reported to the authorities that the vehicle was traveling 90 to 100 mph at the time of the accident. The posted speed limit on that stretch of road is 45 miles per hour.

The driver of the Porsche was transported via medical helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Royce said. He was the only person in the vehicle. A driver and passenger in the Subaru were uninjured.

As of 10 p.m., the investigation into the accident was ongoing, and investigators were looking into impairment as a possible factor, Royce said. The Park City Police Department will handle any criminal charges against the driver of the Porsche if he is released from the hospital, Royce said.

The Utah Highway Patrol did not release the man's name.

Shortly after the accident, the Utah Department of Transportation on its Twitter account advised drivers to avoid the area.

A medical helicopter lands at the scene of an accident on S.R. 224 Wednesday evening. (Video courtesy of Erin Williams)

The Park Record will update this article as more information becomes available.