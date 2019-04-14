Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say

A 32-year-old South Jordan man is in custody after, authorities say, shooting his brother following a dispute early Sunday morning in a Summit County hotel.

According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 35, contacted police at approximately 2:45 a.m. to report the shooting, which occurred at the Westgate Park City. One bullet struck the victim in the buttocks, and officers found another lodged in the wall of a room in the hotel. Several family members, including children, were present during the incident.

The victim was taken to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley with injuries that were not life threatening.

The suspect was booked into Summit County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including attempted homicide, domestic violence in the presence of a child and intoxication. As of Sunday afternoon, he was being held on $100,000 cash bail. Formal charges had not been filed.