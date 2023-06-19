Man killed in crash on S.R. 224

Utah Highway Patrol and Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an early morning crash on Monday near Canyons Resort Drive along S.R. 224. A 29-year-old man died. Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

A 29-year-old man was killed in an early morning crash Monday on S.R. 224.

The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. near Canyons Resort Drive, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the response, which lasted several hours.

The man, who was from the Heber City-area, was driving northbound on S.R. 225 in a black Nissan Armada. The vehicle then traveled off the road to the right and struck a traffic sign support pole.

The man, who was the only occupant, required extrication from the vehicle. Emergency medical services responded and began transporting him to a nearby hospital.

However, he was confirmed deceased shortly after he was taken from the scene.

The vehicle was previously reported for driving at excessive speeds on Main Street in Park City and law enforcement had been attempting to locate it, according to UHP.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the vehicle going off the roadway.