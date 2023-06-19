Man killed in crash on S.R. 224
Investigators working to determine what led 29-year-old's vehicle to exit the roadway
A 29-year-old man was killed in an early morning crash Monday on S.R. 224.
The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. near Canyons Resort Drive, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the response, which lasted several hours.
The man, who was from the Heber City-area, was driving northbound on S.R. 225 in a black Nissan Armada. The vehicle then traveled off the road to the right and struck a traffic sign support pole.
The man, who was the only occupant, required extrication from the vehicle. Emergency medical services responded and began transporting him to a nearby hospital.
However, he was confirmed deceased shortly after he was taken from the scene.
The vehicle was previously reported for driving at excessive speeds on Main Street in Park City and law enforcement had been attempting to locate it, according to UHP.
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the vehicle going off the roadway.
Man killed in crash on S.R. 224
The incident occurred around 12:10 a.m. near Canyons Resort Drive, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.