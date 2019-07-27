Man sentenced to 4 months in jail for shooting his brother in the backside

Christopher Leahy Head, 32, of South Jordan, will spend 120 days in jail for shooting his brother at a Canyons hotel in April.

He and his brother, 35, had been drinking when they began arguing about the brother leaving with his family, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office news release. Head began yelling at a woman when his brother told him to stop. He tried to hit his brother, but his brother avoided the blow and punched him back, according to court documents.

Head then got his hands on a gun and shot at his brother twice, striking him in the backside once, with another bullet lodging in the hotel room wall. One child was sleeping in an adjacent room and another was in the hallway, according to court documents. That child, 14 at the time, had left because he didn’t like conflict between the two brothers, the press release said.

Head had been using cocaine, according to court documents.

He was convicted of one count of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and one count of purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, also a third-degree felony.

For each of those counts, the court sentenced him to concurrent prison sentences of zero to five years. Those sentences were suspended and the court sentenced him to 120 days in jail with credit for 29 days served, placed him on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

He had originally been charged with nine counts, including felony commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. The sentence also includes substance abuse and mental health evaluations and the successful completion of any recommended treatment and aftercare, according to court documents.